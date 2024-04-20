Raiders HC Antonio Pierce: We Have to 'Get Better'
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce no longer has "interim" in his job title. Pierce took over for the Raiders last season and marked a strong turnaround, finishing the season with an 8-9 record. During that time, the Silver and Black seemed to find an identity.
Many wondered if there would be any change in Pierce.
In his address to the team to kick off offseason programs, Pierce dispelled any notion that he would be different in Year 2.
"First of all, I appreciate everybody being here. Totally voluntary, I get it," Pierce said. "We're always talking about it. We wanna be great. Gotta show the f--- up every day. There's a standard. There's expectations and then there's the Raider way.
"Get better. [Defensive] line, get better. Wide receiver corps, get better. [Quarterbacks], get better. Specialists, get better."
Pierce then turned the microscope to himself.
"AP, get better ... There's a reason I brought Marvin Lewis in, former head coach. Joe Philbin, former head coach. Why? Get better, AP," Pierce said.
Pierce has quickly established the culture he wants around the locker room and the direction he wants to lead the Raiders.
"The passion has to show up. If you don't love this s---, shame on you," Pierce said. "If you don't love this, shame on you. ... We're fortunate to be in these seats, I've written my spot, we're earning the right to keep going each and every day."
Pierce's passion is the kind that could turn around the culture and compete -- not unlike what the Detroit Lions saw with head coach Dan Campbell.
So far, the Silver and Black seem to be meshing. Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. described what he has been seeing in the offseason programs so far on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast." Carpenter felt a sense of optimism he had never seen from the team before. He also discussed what players have offered Pierce.
"The effort has been amazing," Carpenter said. "When you understand that there is a football effort -- it's not just a 'I'm gonna run from A to B' -- no 'I'm gonna sprint to beat somebody, I'm gonna push myself.'"
Pierce was clear about what he wanted from his team heading into the season.
"Show that passion and love for the game and for being a Raider," Pierce said.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
