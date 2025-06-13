New Raiders Linebacker Expected to Compete for a Starting Spot
The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of turnover this offseason on the defensive side of the ball from last year's team. Last year, the team's linebacker position was in good shape with Robert Spillane. But the Raiders did not resign Spillane in free agency and the team went on to get other players. That was a big loss for the Raiders because Spillane played great for them during his time as a Raider.
The Raiders did sign Elandon Roberts to fill in the linebacker spot for the team next season. But the team still needed more linebackers. The Raiders have some, but they are young linebackers who are filled with talent, but they have not proven themselves yet. And knowing head coach Pete Carroll, he likes having veteran players, especially those who have experience.
The Silver and Black made a move earlier this week when they signed veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt. Pratt comes to the Silver and Black from the Cincinnati Bengals. Pratt is a good pick up for the team and gives them a veteran player who will bring a lot of knowledge to the linebacker room. Pratt could also be a good mentor for the team and teach the young linebackers as well.
There are a lot of unknowns for the Raiders at the linebacker spots, and Pratt is expected to be in competition for a starting role on the Raiders defense.
"The Raiders signed linebacker Germaine Pratt to a one-year, $4.25 million contract on Wednesday, according to a team source," said Tashan Reed of The Athletic.
"While he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, the 29-year-old Pratt remained an effective player in 2024. He started all 17 games and finished with 143 tackles, five tackles for loss and six pass deflections. The Bengals let Pratt go for financial reasons, not because he wasn’t a good player."
"For the Raiders, Pratt immediately becomes the best linebacker on the roster. He’ll have to earn his role in training camp, as the evaluation of the linebackers won’t intensify until pads come on, but he will likely start at Will linebacker alongside Elandon Roberts. Devin White handled the majority of first-team reps at Will linebacker throughout OTAs, but now he’ll have to beat out Pratt to retain that role."
