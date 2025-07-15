Should Raiders' Target Underrated NFC West Playmaker?
Jauan Jennings may be the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL and for a team like the Raiders, a team looking not to just build a contender but to restore a culture, within the next few months, Jennings could become an alluring and affordable option to complete the Raiders' offense.
Jennings has officially asked the 49ers to either extend him or trade him as he enters a contract year.
So why should the Raiders be interested in Jennings? Jennings is a multi-use, big-bodied wide receiver who is able to get inside leverage with ease, and he consistently finds pockets of space in the middle of the field to exploit.
Geno Smith loves to throw the ball over the middle of the field with the touch to loft the ball just enough to hit Jennings at his spot.
Jennings is a big target who is on film, mossing defensive backs.
If Dont'e Thornton Jr is as fast as advertised, he'll stretch defenses vertically. Considering the remaining members of the secondary must account for Jacobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty, Jennings is bound to have advantageous opportunities.
Jennings also loves playing indoors or at least his production reflects such a statement. However, he can perform in the elements, making catches in heavy rain and snow last season.
This is the same Jauan Jennings who would have won Super Bowl LVIII after passing and throwing a touchdown in the contest but the 49ers lost the game.
Remember third and Renfrow, the 49ers have third and Jauan. Jennings has been a consistent, reliable target on the critical downs for years now.
The last thing that makes Jennings perfect for the franchise is that in the 49ers season-finale, while on the verge of achieving his first 1,000-yard season in his career, the Cardinals were getting overtly physical beyond necessary means with him and Jennings ended up getting into a fight.
The 49ers were playing for pride at that point, so take that as you will.
The Raiders do not need a receiver now, but if Jennings becomes available during the season or as a free agent after, he's someone who should get a good look.
