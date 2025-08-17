Analyzing the Raiders' Offense Following Loss to 49ers
It has been more than apparent in training camp that the Las Vegas Raiders are a different team, especially on offense. Las Vegas revamped the unit during the offseason. Their preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers confirmed the Raiders' many changes are working.
Against the 49ers, the Raiders' offense flashed glimpses of what is to come this season. Las Vegas' offense will be much more formidable than it has been the past few seasons. The Raiders will still have their growing pains, but they should be a significantly improved offense and team this season.
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the 49ers, Geno Smith noted his mindset, as well as the rest of the offense's.
Geno's Mindset
"Yeah, we want to be balanced, but the ball goes where the defense dictates. I'm just out there reading the defense and trying to find the open guy. So there's a lot of great players on this offense. We have a ton of weapons, and so if each guy can touch the ball, especially early, get everyone involved, it really helps the team. So I think that was pretty good, "Smith said.
Smith played until nearly the halfway mark in the second quarter. While he and the rest of the offense's starters were on the field, they looked like a unit that was getting stronger the longer they stayed on the field together.
In their second game of the preseason, the Raiders' starters on offense looked like an offense that is beginning to find its footing. Las Vegas may be assembling a much better offense than anyone realizes. Smith noted the offense's tempo was to his liking on Saturday against the 49ers.
"Yeah, I thought our tempo was good. I thought we got in and out of the huddle; we had to take a timeout one time down there. Obviously, don't want to do that, but overall, I thought we had a really good tempo, good pace to us. I thought that the line protected great. I mean, there's been two games I haven't been touched once. And so those are things that I'm really happy about. But like I said, there's a lot of things to improve on, and so we got to get to work and really, really hone in on getting better."
