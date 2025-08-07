How Raiders Should Deploy Tight End
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get the offense going this season. The Raiders have a lot of good pieces on the offensive side of the ball this season. They have made a lot of moves to make sure they have put themselves in a better position to find success. The Silver and Black want to start fast, and it is going to be important that the team has a good start to the season and wins early.
That is key because it is going to give the team confidence as they go into the middle and backend of the season. It also puts the team in a position not to be chasing a lot of games and wins on the back end of their schedule. The Raiders need that fast start, and the offense is going to be a big reason why they do or do not get it. The Raiders are going into the season with a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, who has a lot of experience and will have the offense clicking.
Tight End Roles
The Silver and Black's most important offensive weapons can come at the tight end position. The tight ends are led by second-year star player Brock Bowers. He enters the season as the best tight end in the NFL. That is follow by Michael Mayer, who is one of the best young tight ends in the NFL as well. Then, for the Raiders, they are looking to keep three tight ends. And there is a battle for the third tight end position between Ian Thomas, Albert Okwuegbunam, Qadir Ismail, and Carter Runyon.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what they are looking for in the tight ends this preseason on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not want to see Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer one series, that is it," said Carpenter. "I want to see Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon, and Qadir Ismail get a lot of reps along the same looks."
"I do not want Mayer out there for even one series. That is only because of how good he has been looking in training camp so far. Michael Mayer looks very impressive. Keep him under wraps until the regular season. As for the rest of the tight ends on the roster, go ahead and throw them out there and see what they have got."
