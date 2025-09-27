The Raiders' Defense Must Return to Form in Week 4
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders knew going into the season that their defense would have to lead the way to start the season. With the Raiders' offense implementing so many new pieces, it only made sense that Las Vegas' defense would be ahead of its offense.
While that is undoubtedly the case, after their performance against the Washington Commanders, the Raiders' defense needs as much improvement as their offense and special teams. Week 3's loss witnessed a breakdown in all three phases of the game.
Still, as the most dependable unit on the team, Las Vegas' defense cannot afford off games. Off games for this Raiders team will more than likely end in a loss, especially if the offense continues on its current trajectory. Las Vegas' defense must get back on track against the Chicago Bears.
Raiders DL Thomas Booker discussed this today. Below is his interview.
Raiders' Defense Mixing Things Up
Before practice on Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham shed light on how he deploys his defense. Specifically, Graham elaborated on how he decides how many snaps each player gets each game.
Graham noted that the Raiders go into each game with a plan, how the game goes after kickoff is a determining factor in the Raiders' rotations. Las Vegas' defense seems to still be figuring things out, as it is still early in the season.
"In terms of the snap count for each game, is what we think is best within the game, we go into with a game plan, and then we have to adjust. So sometimes when you get down or whatever, it became more of a base game. It just switched a little bit, so it got a little bit out of our hands. We had to sure up to run second half, so it's just based on the game plan," Graham said.
The Raiders are set to face a Bears offense that may have found their stride after winning their first game of the season last Sunday. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams will attack the Raiders questionable secondary, especially if the Raiders' defensive line cannot generate pressure.
Las Vegas' defense cannot let Williams get going. The Raiders' defense must play like they did in Week 1. Week 4 is pivotal for both teams, but it is arguably more pivotal for a Raiders team that underwent sweeping changes over the offseason.
