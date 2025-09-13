What Bright Lights of MNF Will Prove About Raiders
A lot of people around the NFL are not giving the Raiders a chance of winning the AFC West division this season. The Raiders do not care what others say; they know if they do the things they have been preaching and practicing, they will have a good shot of winning the division this season. They also know they have to go out there and prove that they are coming for the division crown. They will have that opportunity coming up.
Now, the Raiders will be at home for Week 2. They will also open up AFC West play against their long-time AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is a game everyone is going to have their eyes on. If the Raiders pull this one out, a lot of people are going to be talking about the Silver and Black, along with head coach Pete Carroll. This is going to be a close game, and we are going to see if the Raiders can win back-to-back big games.
These are the games that Carroll has talked about the Raiders being their best in. If they want to make a statement, it is by winning division games. Carroll knows what the team did last season in the AFC West, and he is going to make sure that it does not happen again. With Carroll, this Raiders team will be ready for the bright lights in Week 2.
Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Raiders will be on Monday Night Football this week, and all eyes will be on them. If they want to keep playing in primetime games like this, they will have to show they are made for games like this. But the Raiders will not try to do anything special just because it is on Monday Night Football. But they still want to come out with a win and a quick 2-0 start to the season.
"Yeah, I mean it is just another game. It happens to be Monday Night Football," said Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. "All eyes on us, so I am excited for it ... I mean from the outside of perspective but you know inside here in this building it is another game. Every game is a championship game for us."
