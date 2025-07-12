The Raiders Need This Player to Take the Next Step
With training camp and the regular season on the horizon, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping their offseason changes lead to marked improvement. However, the return of one of the many players they lost to injury last season will play a significant role in the Raiders' success this season.
Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus recently listed five players he believes will have bounce back seasons in 2025. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was one of the players Smith listed.
"Koonce suffered a torn ACL in practice just three days before the Raiders’ 2024 season opener, sidelining him for the entire year. His absence was felt, as the Raiders finished 27th in the NFL in pass-rush grade at 64.1," Smith said.
"A former third-round pick out of Buffalo, Koonce played sparingly in his first two seasons, logging only 116 snaps combined in 2021 and 2022. But he broke out in 2023, earning an 81.3 PFF grade that ranked 22nd among 112 qualifying edge defenders. He was a difference-maker down the stretch, racking up 38 pressures and eight sacks in the second half of the season," Smith said.
"If Koonce and Christian Wilkins (who also missed most of last year) return to full health, the Raiders’ defensive line could be one of the league’s most improved units in 2025."
Earlier this offseason, Maxx Crosby noted how excited he is to have Koonce back in the fold. Koonce, Crosby and Wilkins all suffered injuries throughout last season, ravaging a Raiders defensive line that is solid, when healthy.
"I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball, he loves football. And he's a worker," Crosby said.
"He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions. So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.