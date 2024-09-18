Antonio Pierce Still Encouraging Raiders RBs, O-Line
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders have started the season with one of the worst run games in the National Football League.
Last season, veteran running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders’ offense struggled to run the ball behind a veteran offensive line that helped Jacobs lead the league in rushing the season before. This season, the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator, quarterback, and multiple new offensive linemen.
Still, even after numerous changes, the Raiders have again been unable to get their running backs going. Through the season's first two games, they have rushed for the fewest yards of any team in the National Football League. The Raiders have rushed for 98 yards, averaging just under 50 yards per game through two games. Starting running back Zamir White has run the ball 22 times for 68 yards.
However, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce correctly attributes most of the team’s inability to run to the offensive line's lack of consistent play. Not only have the Raiders struggled to run the ball this season but the offense is tied for the most sacks allowed in the league, with nine through the season’s first two games. The 75 yards they have lost on nine sacks allowed is the most in the league.
"I'm going to keep pumping him up,” Pierce said about White. “Our goal is to get 20-plus touches with him. That was a goal this week. It didn't happen. That is going to be a goal this week and every week while he is the starting running back and I'm here.
“Isn’t [because of] Zamir [White]. We got to start up front. The big boys up front got to block. Bottom line. They know it. We are going to talk about it here in a few minutes."
Most of the Raiders’ problems on offense center around their offensive line. The unit has done a subpar job consistently creating running lanes for the running backs or protecting quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The Raiders must work out the issues plaguing the offensive line if they hope to have the type of success they are capable of having this season.
