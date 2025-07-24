WATCH: Raiders Running Back Ashton Jeanty Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are likely tired of hearing about how they finished with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League last season. The arrival of running back Ashton Jeanty should help alleviate the Raiders' issues running the ball.
Las Vegas hopes Jeanty is the next great Raiders running back. Raiders owner Mark Davis recently stated that he believes Jeanty will be.
Jeanty addressed the media following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Did it come down to pain management? Was it not wanting to lose your spot?
Bennett: "No, that's just the type of person I am. Just from those times in July, August, and training camp, just kind of building that bond, you see a lot of guys going through a lot of things, just playing through a lot of things, and I just so happen to have been playing through a lot of it. And so, it's just mentality, man, like, it's a difference between being injured and hurt. If I'm just hurting, it's cool, like, but if I'm injured, then you got to make some decisions. But, man, my mindset is just go out there be the best version of myself, just be a dog, and just help the team win."
Q: Considering his track record is successful dealing with DBs, and he spends a lot of time with you guys as position group, Pete Carroll, what are some things you feel like you've learned from him so far in just terms of being a better corner, and how do you think he can affect that room just as a head coach?
Bennett: "Yeah, man, he's all about just getting the ball, and that's why lowkey want to kind of implement in my game. Because I know, like you said, I had a lot of breakups or whatever, but if I could turn those breakups to picks, I can really help change the game. And so, he's really all about just getting the ball back. It's all about the ball; that's what we preach each and every day. So, him instilling that confidence in us it means a lot. And it's going to be translated to the field."
Q: What's that secondary room like, and what's that competition like amongst you guys?
Bennett: "It's a lot of competition, but that's what's going to make everybody better. We got [Eric] Stokes, D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson, DP [Darien Porter], Kyu [Blu Kelly], Sam [Webb], all them boys, everybody's good, everybody's nice. So it makes you have to go out here when you on the practice field to just give it all you got and just leave it out on the field."
