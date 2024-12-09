BREAKING: Raiders Dodge Matchup with Former QB Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders were slated to face off against former quarterback Derek Carr in three weeks in Louisiana. It would have been a matchup between two bad teams, but a significant storyline of Carr having a shot at revenge against his former team.
Carr will no longer face the Raiders, as NFL.com analyst Ian Rapoport reported the Saints will be without Carr for the rest of the season after the veteran quarterback suffered a hand injury on Sunday against the New York Giants.
Rapoport confirmed the injury on X, formerly Twitter.
"Saints QB Derek Carr did, in fact, suffer a significant fracture in his non-throwing hand, per me and @TomPelissero.
"He’s expected to miss several weeks. Based on where we are in the season, this is almost certainly season-ending."
Carr matching up against his former team was a storyline worth looking forward to for more than one reason. It was well-known how negative the split between Carr and the Raiders was, the matchup would have been interesting from that point of view alone.
However, Carr also had a shot to become the first quarterback in National Football League history to lose to all 32 teams. The Raiders' matchup against the Saints now becomes much less interesting as both teams will showcase young, inexperienced quarterbacks with neither team having much to play for in the second to last week of the season.
The remaining games for the Raiders got a little less interesting for the Raiders but maybe the injury to Carr will take some pressure off the team as it gives them a slightly better chance of winning the road matchup.
