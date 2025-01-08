BREAKING: Raiders Have Requested Interviews with Lions' Johnson, Glenn
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new head coach next season. Owner Mark Davis will lead the search, and minority owner Tom Brady will also be involved. The Raiders are coming off another disappointing season in Las Vegas and are looking to find a coach who can help them turn it around.
The team will take their time before making a final decision. They will need to find a coach that fits their vision of how they want things done and that fits well with the players. Davis will lean on his football people heavily in this hiring. Davis wants to get it right and not have to keep looking year after year.
Our Hondo Carpenter broke the news on two candidates that the Silver and Black have requested interviews with.
"The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be extremely thorough in this search. They have requested interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson & DC Aaron Glenn," said Carpenter on X/Twitter.
Johnson and Glenn are top candidates for multiple NFL teams. They have done a great job in Detroit turning that franchise around with head coach Dan Campbell. Johnson is seen by many as the best playcaller in the league right now. Glenn has done a great job with the defense, especially this season dealing with a lot of injuries.
"Only virtual interviews are allowed before the conclusion of the divisional round on Jan. 19," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "In-person interviews can begin Jan. 20, after the divisional round for coaches whose seasons have concluded. No second interviews will be allowed until Jan. 27, the bye week, for Super Bowl coaches, and they must be concluded by Feb. 2."
Glenn and Johnson are focusing on the Lions Divisional Round match up in the playoffs. The Lions had another successful regular season. They won the NFC North with a record of 15-2 and are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Last season, the Lions made it to the NFC Championship and are looking to get back there this season.
This offseason for the Raiders can be one of the biggest in franchise history. The Raiders need to find stability so the team can find success. If they can land either Glenn or Johnson, it will be a huge step forward.
