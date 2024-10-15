BREAKING: Raiders Legend Approved as Part Owner
Perhaps the main subject of Tuesday's NFL Owners Meeting that people were eager to hear was the verdict on future Hall of Famer Tom Brady's previously pending ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brady was approved.
But another NFL legend joined Raiders ownership as well.
Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour was also granted an ownership stake in the Raiders on Tuesday, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Seymour will have roughly a 0.5% stake. Brady will have 5%.
Both votes for Seymour and Brady were a unanimous 32-0.
Seymour spent the final four of his 12 NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. As a Raider, he was selected to two of his seven career Pro Bowls.
The Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts.
"I’m deeply grateful—humbled and honored—to become a NFL owner. This is the mission of a lifetime, and I accept it with both purpose and pride. With great opportunity comes great responsibility. And I pledge to be a worthy steward of our game—and all it makes possible. @Raiders"
Seymour was selected by the New England Patriots with the sixth overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft. He was a key part of the great early 2000s Patriot teams, helping lead New England to three Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl XXXVI to cap off his rookie year.
Seymour played 53 games for the Silver and Black, recording 139 tackles, 27 for losses, 18.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
