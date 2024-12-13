BREAKING: Raiders Release Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
The Silver and Black released it's first injury report of the week on Thursday and there were some notable players who did not practice. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who suffered a deep bruise on his knee in Week 14, was among them. That continued into Friday.
Regardless, head coach Antonio Pierce thinks there is enough time for a potential return from the quarteraback on Monday.
"Well one, I think it is enough time because we got an extra day, so that really helps us this week. He won't go today in practice," Pierce said. "He's getting better though. He is improving, and we'll just take it throughout the week and see as we get closer to Monday night."
Pierce called O'Connell a warrior and noted how the second-year signal caller was "fighting his tail off" to return. He did not rule out the potential for quarterback Desmond Ridder to get the start even if O'Connell is healthy enough to go on Monday night. Reps or not.
"Last week, Thursday, because Aidan [O'Connell] didn't practice cause of sickness, he got all those reps, and then look what happened in the game, right?" Pierce said. "So yesterday, he got a lot of reps. He'll get the majority of the reps today, and we'll just take it day by day. But the way our season's gone, all our quarterbacks are ready to go, so we’ve got to get them ready to go."
Some good news for the Raiders is that defensive tackle Adam Butler, a stalwart of the line who did not practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday. A good sign.
All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby still did not participate.
