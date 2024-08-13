BREAKING: Veteran QB Joins the Raiders for Second Go-Round
The Las Vegas Raiders have added another piece to their quarterback room.
On Tuesday, the club announced it has signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman, who played for the Raiders during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Peterman comes off a two-year stint with the Chicago Bears, where played in Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system. Peterman appeared in two games for Chicago last season and three the year before that, including one start.
The seventh-year NFL quarterback played in just two contests during his first stint with the Silver and Black. Prior to that, he spent his first two NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
As a prospect, Peterman entered the league coming off two seasons at Pitt, where he led the highest-scoring offense in program history in his final season.
Peterman has played in just 15 games so far in his NFL career, throwing for a total of 712 yards and four touchdowns in six seasons.
He joins a quarterback room that is, as we know, in the midst of a position battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II. Peterman's place will likely be battling Anthony Brown Jr. and Carter Bradley for the third-string spot.
In addition to signing Peterman, the Raiders have waived/injured wide receiver Keelan Doss. If he clears waivers, Doss will be placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
The Raiders signed Doss last month. Like Peterman, he had also been a Raider before, having been signed by the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
