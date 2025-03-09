Byron Murphy Destined to Be a Raider?
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be in the market for a defensive back as they could let cornerback Nate Hobbs walk in free agency.
One potential name on the market that the Raiders could look to acquire is that of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy. In a list ranking free agent cornerbacks, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr named the Raiders would as a fit for Murphy if the Vikings don't retain him.
"Playing next to Gilmore was massive for Murphy, as he finished with a career-high six interceptions last season," wrote Kerr. "One of the ballhawks in the league, Murphy has 13 interceptions over the last four seasons -- and 3+ interceptions in three of the last four years. Murphy allowed a career-low 62.0 passer rating in coverage last season, but also a career-high 69.7% complete rate in coverage. Pairing Murphy with an established veteran would be ideal, but he's an asset for a secondary."
Murphy has played in 87 games with 79 starts across stints with the Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. He has 61 passes defended and 14 interceptions to his name. Murphy has a career completion percentage allowed of 66.4% and a passer rating allowed sitting at 94.1.
It should be noted that Murphy had a career-best passer rating allowed of 76.7 in 2024. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season, too.
Notably, The Athletic's Tashan Reed took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote that the Raiders are interested in Murphy.
"At cornerback, Byron Murphy (Vikings) is at the top of the [Raiders'] list, according to league sources," Reed posted. "He’s coming off the best season of his career and would give the Raiders a legit No. 1."
The 27-year-old earns $7 million in annual salary, per Kerr. How much he could command as a free agent will obviously dictate the interest the Raiders have in him. With the second-most cap space in the league, the Raiders are looking to retain Malcolm Koonce, Robert Spillane, and Tre'von Moehrig.
The NFL free agency negotiation period begins at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, March 10.
