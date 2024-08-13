Could Raiders Have Already Seen Enough to Know Who Starting QB Will Be?
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II have been competing for nearly the entire summer as the Silver and Black attempt to find the right player to lead the team this upcoming season.
O’Connell performed admirably over the final nine games of last season, but the Raiders needed to see growth from the young quarterback this offseason. For O’Connell to retain his position as the starter, he would also have to beat out Minshew, a significantly more experienced quarterback.
While O’Connell had the benefit of being familiar with most of the Raiders offense pieces, he and Minshew were learning a new offensive coordinator’s scheme this offseason, leveling the competition out some. Both quarterbacks also had to learn the new offense while practicing against a defense expected to be among the best in the National Football League this season.
With the Raiders deciding against participating in joint practices with other teams this offseason, their first preseason game was the team’s first opportunity to see how O’Connell and Minshew looked against another team’s defense. Both quarterbacks performed well on the field, with Minshew playing noticeably longer than O’Connell.
Minshew completed six of his 12 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also got the Raiders into scoring position on a touchdown drive that was capped off by a short rushing touchdown by running back Zamir White. Minshew also led the team to a field goal before halftime.
O’Connell completed seven of his nine passes for 76 yards, leading the Raiders to a field goal on his only drive of the game.
Minshew played four drives, while O’Connell only played one. While Minshew undoubtedly looked good while on the field, the fact that he played well and stayed in the game as long as he did does not necessarily mean he will be the starting quarterback heading into the season. It could mean the opposite, as the Raiders may want to see what they have in Minshew against other teams.
They have nine games, an entire offseason, and a productive first drive in Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy's offense with O'Connell as the team's starting quarterback to base their decision on.
Pierce said after the game against the Vikings, the Raiders could decide on their starting quarterback after the next preseason game. If O’Connell plays only one drive or significantly less than Minshew again, it could be a sign that he will be the starting quarterback. Usually, starting quarterbacks do not play much during the preseason. The Raiders' only allowing him to play briefly in multiple preseason games may hint at who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1.
