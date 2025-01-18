Deion Sanders Sounds Off on Steering Shedeur's Draft Fate
The regular season is over, and teams not in the playoffs have already begun making and executing their offseason plans. The Raiders are included in that group of teams and are currently on the hunt for a general manager and head coach.
However, after those two critical decisions, the Raiders' decisions in the NFL Draft are the most critical ones they must make. Without a general manager and head coach, it is difficult to tell which way the Raiders are leaning regarding the draft, but they undoubtedly need a quarterback.
As the season began to go downhill, with the Raiders losing 10 consecutive games, their lack of a marquee quarterback again came to the forefront of the team's issues. The Raiders have been linked to countless quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency this summer.
No quarterback has been linked to the Raiders more than Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft and has ties to Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
The Raiders are within striking distance of comfortably trading up for the younger Sanders, or they could wait it out and see if he potentially falls to them with the sixth overall pick. Coach Sanders could help make that "fall" happen.
“That’s my son," Coach Sanders said. "[If] you’ve got a child going into an occupation that you’ve already dominated in, come on, you think I’m not going to sit there like a navigational system? [I’ll] tell him, ‘Take a right there, take a left right there. Uh uh, not that [turn], no, no.’ That’s my son! I’m not gonna let my son get down to no foolishness."
Coach Sanders went into more detail about how he and his son plan to approach the upcoming draft.
“It’s not like that,” Sanders explained. “It’s not who I would like him to play for — it’s a couple teams I wouldn’t allow him to play for. This is my profession! I know what’s behind the curtain! We ain’t gotta get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not [best] for my son. I’m not doing it. Ain’t no way in the world.
“My son knows my voice, and he understands that I’ve done this and done that," Coach Sanders said. "My kids respect their father because they know their father isn’t perfect, but their father has always been present.”
