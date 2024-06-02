Former Raiders DBs Coach Chris Ash Back With Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders saw major turnover on their coaching staff when Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco were hired.
A couple of the coaching changes included new Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander and cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. Former Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash was not retained.
Now, Ash will be in a new role with his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to John Shipley of Jaguars Report, Ash has been hired to serve in a "scouting role" for Jacksonville.
Ash had previously served as the club's safeties coach under former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer during the 2021 season.
The former Raiders coach spent two seasons in Las Vegas. He was brought on when the former Raiders regime of Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler came in and served under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham in each of those two seasons.
Before coming to the NFL, Ash had served as defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the University of Texas in 2020. The season before, he was a defensive analyst for the team.
Ash served as Rutgers' head coach for four seasons (2016-2019). He led the Scarlet Knights to an overall record of 8-32 during that span.
Prior to his time at Rutgers, Ash served as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Ohio State in 2014 and 2015. He was part of the 2014 national title team, with which he first coached under Meyer.
Ash was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the University of Arkansas for the 2013 season after spending three seasons with Wisconsin. He first served as the Badgers' defensive backs coach for the 2010 season before also becoming the defensive coordinator, a role he held for the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Ash also had a couple stints on Iowa State's coaching staff and a two-year stint with San Diego State. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Drake, in 1997. He then served as the team's defensive coordinator for its 1998 and 1999 seasons.
Ash will be going into his fourth season with a role at the NFL level.
