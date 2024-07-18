Former Raiders QB Praises Mark Davis: 'He's Always Been Good to Me'
The Derek Carr era has been over in Las Vegas for a while now.
While the ending wasn't quite ideal for either him or the Las Vegas Raiders, there seems to be no bitterness from the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Carr, the Raiders' all-time passing leader, spent nine seasons with the Silver and Black, and despite having been unable to lead the team to a playoff win, he certainly gave his all to the organization.
During his recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Carr praised his former owner Mark Davis and the love he has for his franchise.
"I'll tell you this: Mark has been and will always be -- he's been so good to me," Carr said. "He is like the biggest critic of his football team. But at the same time, nobody loves him more. And so, yeah, sure there's times where he's probably super frustrated with me: 'Why didn't we do this?' But he just wants to understand because he didn't come from that football coaching background. And so, he just wants to understand the 'why.' And so, as he keeps surrounding himself -- think about Tom's [Brady] there now in the ownership and [Richard] Seymour may join and all of that -- as he keeps surrounding himself with football people and all of that and understanding the process and that, I think that they'll have more success."
The Raiders only made the postseason twice during Carr's tenure with the Silver and Black. They did not make it past the Wild Card round either time.
"As I told Derek, the only consistent thing with the Raiders for the last 11 years has been me," Davis said in an interview with Tashan Reed of The Athletic last year. "And the fact that we haven't won falls on me. There's no passing the buck or pointing the fingers: The buck stops here. And I apologized to him for not being able to get it done. That's how I feel."
Carr's New Orleans Saints will take on the Raiders in New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.
