How Can Raiders Build on Good Run Game Performance?
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their second victory of the season on Sunday, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 20-16.
Behind that victory was the best run game performance of the season. The Raiders had previously been one of the worst teams in the NFL on the ground, which prevented them from moving the football.
On Sunday afternoon, the Raiders carried the ball 29 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Before that, their best rushing performance came in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers when they carried the ball 22 times for 71 yards.
Entering the season, the Raiders expected to be an improved run game with new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy calling plays. Getsy’s Chicago Bears teams were efficient at running the football, but that has not translated for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team so far.
Could this game mean things are looking up for the Raiders run game? What improvements still need to be made?
First, the Raiders must stay the course with Zamir White. While Alexander Mattison has performed better than White to this point, White is the Raiders’ feature back of the future, so they must find ways for him to get going.
White ended the 2023 season with powerful momentum, something he has not been able to find through the first four games of the season. The Raiders are better when Zamir White is at his best, so they cannot completely abandon him for Mattison right now.
That being said, the Raiders should certainly get Mattison more involved. He has rushed 17 times for 81 yards, good for 5.1 yards per carry. Those per-carry numbers are better than White’s 3.1, and he appears to be hitting the hole harder.
Mattison is also better than White as a receiver. He has seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown this season, which ranks fifth among all Raiders pass-catchers.
The Raiders offensive line has also performed well as a group this season. Kolton Miller’s improving health has been a major factor in the run game, while rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson impressed in his season debut.
The Raiders’ identity is pounding the rock and offensively controlling the line of scrimmage. They have not been able to do that early in the season.
However, Sunday’s game showed that the Raiders could be making improvements.
