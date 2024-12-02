How the Raiders' Offense is Undeniably Better Under New Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season hoping their offense would take a step forward from being one of the worst in the National Football League last season. However, the opposite happened, as the Raiders' offense seemed to have regressed through the first nine games of this season.
Even with a new offensive coordinator, new offensive scheme and many new offensive linemen, the Raiders offense was still arguably the worst in the league through the first half of the season. The Raiders fired Luke Getsy and named Scott Turner the interim offensive coordinator and the offense has looked significantly better.
While the Raiders have still yet to win a game since making the switch to Turner a few weeks ago, they have had a chance to win every game they have played under Turner. This in itself is a significant upgrade from Getsy, who seemed to be in over his head in Las Vegas.
The Raiders' performance against the Kansas City Chiefs was arguably their best game of the season.
According to the Raiders’ Public Relations Department, “the Raiders finished with 434 total net yards of offense, including 318 net passing yards and 118 rushing yards. The Raiders' 434 yards are the most in a single game this season and the most since Week 17 of 2022.
“The Raiders' 318 net passing yards are also the most by the Raiders in a single game this season and the most since Week 17 of 2022. This was the fourth time in 2024 the Raiders rushed for more than 100 net yards."
The Raiders may not see many more wins this season, if any at all. Las Vegas is a few weeks away from officially securing the top pick in the NFL Draft, which will change the future of the organization one way or the other.
There are many moving parts in the Raiders' front office and it is anyone's guess how Tom Brady becoming a minority owner will impact the team in the immediate. Still, the Raiders have shown they have the pieces to be successful, and that they are just a few more of the right pieces away from being competitive next season.
This season has not been pretty but with the play of second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and how the offense has looked since Turner took over, it may be worth the Raiders' consideration to plug holes where needed instead of blowing everything up.
