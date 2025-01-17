Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Search 2025: The Latest Developments
The Las Vegas Raiders need a new head coach.
Raiders owner Mark Davis made the move to fire former head coach Antonio Pierce after a 4-13 finish in the 2024 season, and the Raiders are now firmly looking to the future.
Raiders Meet With Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh
Two big names in the Raiders' search met with the Raiders for interviews on Thursday. The Raiders are continuing to knock out interviews as they work toward finding resolution on the future of their franchise.
Latest Update on State of Coaching Search
Listen along to this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, where we break down the current state of the Raiders' search with the latest updates. The Raiders could have one of the top jobs on the market thanks to their cap space and stockpile of draft picks, but what will that mean for the search?
What if Ben Johnson stays in Detroit?
While the Raiders seem to be the leading favorites to land Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, there is always the chance Johnson shocks the NFL world for a second year in a row. Johnson spurned jobs to remain with the Lions last season; could he do it again in 2025 with the Raiders and other teams hot on his trail?
Are the Raiders the Favorites For Ben Johnson?
There continues to be momentum building for Ben Johnson to be the next head coach of the Raiders. Part of the equation seems to do with the appeal of working for former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who clearly has a large role within the Raiders' organization and their search for the next head coach. Part of it could also have to do with the Raiders giving Johnson a chance to start with a clean slate in the front office.
More From Raiders Coaching Search
- The 1-Word Answer as to Why Raiders' Brady, Ben Johnson Clicked
