BREAKING: Potential Raiders, Johnson Deal Could Anger Rest of League
The Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have been closely tied since the hiring cycle began after Antonio Pierce's firing.
Reports have revealed that Johnson hit it off with minority owner Tom Brady, who is understood to be in the driver's seat for the Raiders coaching search.
Our Hondo Carpenter first reported the details of a deal with Johnson, six-years and $90 million, and what it could look like from owner Mark Davis.
"I have seen people saying it would probably take six years, $60 million fully guaranteed, I have had people quietly tell me for someone to get Ben Johnson it would maybe be six years at $90 million," Carpenter said. "$15 million a year guarantee. ... The exact answer I was given was 'If Ben Johnson isn't the coach of the Raiders, the reason will have nothing to do with money.' There you go. The Raiders are willing to spend what they have to spend to go get their guy. If you're concerned about the Raiders going cheap ... that will be of no concern with the Raiders. I am not implying that Ben is going to get it, I am simply telling you that he is the lead guy."
Many around the league are learning that fact, too, and it has ruffled some feathers. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio was recently sounded off on the potential deal.
“Starting last Thursday, the talk started to intensify of Johnson to the Raiders," Florio wrote. "Coincidentally, or not, that was the same day the Raiders fired G.M. Tom Telesco, clearing a path for the 'alignment' that Johnson has prioritized with the front office. Not that Johnson would ask for Telesco or anyone else to be fired. If a team really wants Johnson, however, it needs to hear the clues and act accordingly. If the Raiders, as it seems, want Johnson, they have acted accordingly. ... Most recently, we’ve caught wind of a rumor that the Raiders have made a 'massive' contract offer to Johnson. While it’s premature for offers to officially be made, given that they’ve yet to conduct a face-to-face interview with Johnson, the talk is out there that a big number is unofficially out there."
“A massive deal also would ruffle feathers among the other owners, some of whom are obsessed with staving off a bidding wars for coaches, where there’s no salary cap and no franchise tag and the market could easily go haywire."
