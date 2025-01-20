REPORT: Raiders Should Have New Head Coach Imminently
The Las Vegas Raiders have been searching for a new head coach ever since firing Antonio Pierce shortly after the regular season, and their hunt may finally be coming to a crescendo.
Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders should ramp up every team's head-coaching search, as Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a highly sought-after candidate.
"That was one of the byproducts of that upset last night in Detroit, because the NFL coaching hiring cycle now has been ramped up dramatically," Schefter reported on SportsCenter. "And we can see most if not all of these openings filled by the end of this week."
That means the Raiders may have an answer soon.
Las Vegas is viewed by many as the frontrunner to land Johnson, who is widely considered the hottest name on the coaching carousel.
The Raiders have multiple candidates in play, but they seem to be most keen on Johnson, who has done an incredible job in three seasons with Jared Goff in Detroit.
Of course, Johnson won't represent a be-all-end-all solution for Las Vegas even if it does land him.
The Raiders have significant issues on the offensive side of the ball, as they don't know who their quarterback will be next season, and they are lacking in top-level talent outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who probably isn't a No. 1 receiver.
Luckily, Las Vegas is entering the offseason with massive cap room, so it should be able to plug some of those holes in free agency.
The Raiders also have an impressive amount of draft capital, so they may be able to swing a blockbuster trade to bring in a big-time talent.
That being said, Las Vegas' biggest problem right now is under center, as its chances of landing Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the NFL Draft took a crushing blow when the Raiders won a couple of games late in the season to fall to sixth in the draft order.
All things considered, if Las Vegas is able to bag its man in Johnson, it would represent a huge step in the right direction.
