Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Latest QB Matthew Stafford, NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Sometime today, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will be meeting to discuss the future of the Rams Super Bowl winning quarterback.
Should the parties agree to part ways, Stafford's most likely destination for continuing his Hall of Fame career is Las Vegas with the Raiders.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we update you on where things stand in that situation with Matthew Stafford. Additionally, we talk about NFL quarterbacks who speak today and what we are hearing.
Pete Carroll addressed the entire media conglomerate from the podium at the NFL Combine, and below is a partial transcript of that news conference.
Q: What did you learn with your time in Seattle?
Coach Carroll: "Well, what I did take away, the whole experiment going to Seattle after USC was to see if we could carry the mentality and the approach to how we dealt with the people in the program and the people outside of the program, our fans and the following as well in the similar fashion to see what would happen, what was different between college and what would be different between the NFL. I didn't find any difference at all, and I was really thrilled about that. And it just supported the mentality. If there's anything about that, that was easy to see transfer from college to the NFL, was how you treat people and how you look after them and you care for them, and you realize that the connection and the interaction that you can have with people can really help them find the best that they have to offer. So throughout all of those years, it's been 20 something years of the same outlook fundamentally. What was really true is how you deal with people and how you treat people, and if you treat them well, and you look after them and you care for them, you can help them find what they have to offer. So, that's something I'm really excited about learning. And I really wasn't sure and I said that when I was starting up, I didn't know. But I found within a couple years, really even in the first year in Seattle, we were able to turn the mentality and the approach when we won the division somehow. And won a playoff game somehow and got going. The rhythms of both USC and Seattle, it took us a couple years to be in really thick of it, and didn't take very long. And so I'm excited about hopefully being able to do the same thing here."
Q: What's the last month been like with you and John Spytek trying to grow as a GM and a head coach, and also, what's your shared vision of what a Raider team looks like?
Coach Carroll: "The time I've had with John [Spytek], and really it connects with Tom [Brady] as well, because Tom and John are very well connected. To feel the continuity of our competitiveness and our approach and outlook and how we want to picture this thing coming together, it's just as solid as it could possibly be. And I couldn't be more fired up about it, because when Tom talks and when John talks and when I talk, we're talking the same language. It's been a seamless start to this thing. And so I didn't know, I didn't know that till we started hanging out. The relationship between the head coach and the general manager, to me, is the most important relationship in the NFL. And it was when John Schneider and I started 14-15 years ago now. And so, I really treasure this relationship and I'm going to make it as good as possible. Well, this is John and Tom and their outlook of stuff has made it really easier, and it's facilitated. One of the things too I mentioned, you guys haven't asked yet, but what's really unique about our club now is the ownership changed, shift has happened, and Mark Davis figured out the guys he wanted to put together, starting with Tom and then with Egon Durban and Michael Meldon, we put together a group of guys that are really freaking jacked to do something special. And that's so heartwarming to me that we're on the same page of what we're going for. And so you'll see in the efforts that we're making to put this team together that we're not holding back. There's no timeline that we're going to try to do something good somewhere down the road so we can feel okay about ourselves. We're going for it. And it's exactly the way I wanted to do it and hoped I would have partners in doing so, and these guys are really big time. And so, hopefully you'll see, it'll be obvious. But right now, there's a great feeling about where we're trying to go and the togetherness that we're feeling about that."
