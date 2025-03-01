REPORT: Raiders Projected to Make Stunning First Round Move
The Las Vegas Raiders have a roster that needs a ton of work over this offseason and likely next offseason as well. The Silver and Black have a couple of star players on both sides of the ball but still need an infusion of talent as soon as possible to become competitive.
Still, the offensive line left much to be desired for most of the first half of last season. While the unit improved over the second half, the unit could still use more help. This past season showed what a more developed Raiders offensive line could look for the Raiders.
Las Vegas used two of their first three draft picks last offseason on the offensive line. Still, they could use another premium pick on the position group as they try to solidify an improved area that could use more improvement. Time will tell if they are successful.
Marco Enriquez of Pro Football Network believes the Raiders could bypass addressing multiple other more pressing needs to again address their offensive line. While the Raiders need a quarterback, just about any quarterback would struggle behind last year's line.
"Will Campbell shows strong blocking fundamentals and balanced footwork. His pass protection is generally sound, but he needs to continue refining his lateral quickness and technique to counter faster, more agile defenders. He is a candidate to move inside if a team has concerns about his length. Campbell would immediately provide a reliable young option for the Raiders, who are building their new-look offense around phenom Brock Bowers," Enriquez said.
The Raiders using their first-round draft pick on an offensive lineman seems unorthodox, to say the least. However, if it costs too much for the Raiders to trade up and the top two quarterbacks are off the board, the Raiders have a right to consider any and all options.
Las Vegas could draft one of the top quarterbacks, running backs, cornerbacks or offensive linemen and all would be acceptable, depending on how the picks before the Raiders turned out. They must expect the unexpected on draft night and be prepared to adjust their pick.
The Raiders face more than a few critical decisions this offseason. They cannot afford to miss.
