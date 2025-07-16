The Raiders Have Some of the NFL's Top Talent
The Las Vegas Raiders undoubtedly still need help, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. After losing nearly half of its starters from last season, the Raiders will again turn to the face of the franchise to lead the way.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top players in the National Football League entering the 2025 season. Wasserman ranked Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby the 33rd-best overall player in the league.
"Crosby posted three straight PFF grades above 90.0 from 2021 to 2023, anchored by pass-rush grades north of 83.0 each year," Wasserman said.
"A high ankle sprain slowed him in 2024, leading to a slight dip in production, but he’s been nothing short of dominant when healthy. His 364 total pressures over the past four seasons lead all NFL edge rushers."
Entering last season, Crosby had appeared in every Raiders game since he was drafted in 2019. However, Crosby missed multiple games at the end of last season due to injury. Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby explained how happy he was to be back in the mix.
"It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an offseason. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing every single day, and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it," Crosby said.
"It's just been incredible being out there with my teammates, being able to just fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose. It's the best feeling on the planet. I'm having so much fun out here, just being 100% and no hesitation. It's the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life; I give everything to it. So, yeah, being out here and just being healthy, running around, and feeling the energy, and being a part of setting that standard, that's what I'm all about."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.