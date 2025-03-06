Prediction Lands Raiders' Spillane Replacement
The Las Vegas Raiders have some money to play with this offseason, and after releasing quarterback Gardner Minshew, the checkbook got a little more space to maneuver. While it the fate of Robert Spillane still hangs in the balance, a recent prediction sees him taking his talents elsewhere.
While it seems hard to believe that the Raiders would let Spillane go without a fight, given his two terrific seasons in the Silver and Black, there is a world where the Raiders tackle leader in back to back seasons is employeed under a different franchise.
Luckily for the Raiders, should the Spillane situation work against them, PFF.com's Jonathon Macri sees an experienced replacement finding his way to Las Vegas in the form of Ernest Jones IV.
"Jones bounced around three different teams in 2024, never truly finding a home. With the Raiders needing to establish a new identity under this regime, bringing in an affordable and established young player like Jones could be a good addition to the defense," Macri wrote.
Jones bounced between two franchises last season, the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks, and put up a good season wherever he played. In 16 games, six with the Titans and 10 with the Seahawks, Jones collected 138 total tackles, 77 being solos, and brought in 8.5 stuffs.
"Jones’ value didn’t increase in any way in 2024 due to his level of play and his team's willingness to move on from him so easily, which is exactly the type of low-risk/high-reward type of player that the Raiders should bet on this offseason," Macri wrote.
Going into free agency, Jones will likely have multiple suitors such as Spillane. It should still be a priority of the Raiders front office to extend Spillane given his explosiveness over the last two seasons, but if they can't get the job done, Jones is a nice pivoting player in that role.
Jones will be competing in his age 25-26 season in 2025, and wherever he may land, the price will be a pretty penny. According to Spotrac.com, Jones has a projected market value of $13 million a year, whereas Spotrac sees Spillane making just over $10 million a year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.