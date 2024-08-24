QB Derek Carr Still Has Love For Raiders
The way things ended between quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders wasn't ideal, but the storm has long been settled.
Carr, the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards, played nine seasons for the Silver and Black, having finished his tenure with the club as one of its greatest quarterbacks in its storied history.
The now New Orleans Saints quarterback will have an opportunity to face his former team in Week 17 when New Orleans hosts the Raiders the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Carr will get to see former teammates he still considers close friends, but by no means does that mean he's going to let up if he takes the field in that late-season matchup.
"Now, it's great because they're all my friends," Carr said when he joined the "Up & Adams Show" on Thursday. "I love AP [Antonio Pierce], I had a great time being around him, I thought he was awesome and that he was perfect for that job. I love Mark Davis. I have a great relationship with him, great relationship with the quarterbacks, the receivers -- Tae's [Davante Adams] obviously one of my best friends in the world from college. We got a lot of memories together. Maxx [Crosby]. I got so many people on that team that are some of my closest friends. If I saw them right now, we would have a great time.
"But Week 17, I'm trying to win. I'm definitely trying to win. And I always root for the Raiders, but not that week."
Carr totaled 35,222 passing yards and 217 passing yards in his nine years with the Raiders. He appeared in four Pro Bowls as a Raider.
After former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels benched the veteran quarterback for the final two games of the 2022 season, the Raiders released Carr that February.
In his first season as a Saint, Carr started in all 17 contests, throwing for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns. He and New Orleans would finish 9-8, just missing out on the postseason.
The Saints-Raiders showdown will take place on Sunday, Dec. 29 before Las Vegas' season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.
