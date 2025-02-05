Raiders Could Address Quietly Pressing Need on Draft Night
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the past two seasons struggling to be competitive with a broken and flawed roster.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the state Silver and Black at the moment.
However, it appears they are starting to slowly, but surely get things on the right track. After years of failing to put together a consistent winner, Raiders owner Mark Davis brought Tom Brady in as a minority owner who can also help him make football decisions.
While Brady was brought in to assist, it seems as if Brady has been much more hands on than that. Just a few weeks into the offseason, it is evident things are changing within the Raiders organization, which means just about anything is possible moving forward.
Mason Graham of Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders will add to their bare group of wide receivers with the sixth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft
Graham believes the Raiders will select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona with the sixth-overall pick in the upcoming draft. While the Raiders undoubtedly need a quarterback, they need better skill position players to compliment their quarterbacks.
"Whether it’s Russell Wilson, as some reports suggest, or another quarterback under center, the Raiders would be wise to set up their next signal-caller for success by adding a true X receiver with difference-making size," Graham said.
"McMillan pairs impressive acceleration for his stature with strong play at the catch point, making him one of the nation’s most dangerous deep threats. Since the start of 2023, he has secured 25 receptions of 20 or more yards—the most in the Power Five."
The Raiders have talented receivers but need a receiver to lead that group of receivers. Las Vegas had that receiver in Davante Adams, but the veteran wide receiver forced his way out of town, leaving the Raiders, their group of wide receivers and their fanbase high and dry.
Las Vegas hopes to put together another solid draft haul after doing so last offseason. Another productive draft classes, a strong free agency period and the right coaching could get things turned around quickly in Las Vegas.
