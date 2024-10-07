Raiders' Crosby Calls Out Failed Raider Employee with Agenda
Michael Lombardi has a problem. It's with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lombardi, a failed NFL general manager (one season with the Cleveland Browns, 4-12 record), has history with the organization. He was fired from the Raiders in 2007 after a tenuous tenure. His sons, Mick and Matt, were Raider employees too.
Mick, of course, was the offensive coordinator fired alongside former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in the middle of last season. Matt was an assistant wide receivers coach, also fired by the Raiders.
So Lombardi may have decided to take a shot at the organization. The problem (for him) is that he chose the one player on the team who is best left alone in such petty grievances.
On a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," former general manager Mike Lombardi criticized Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby, who was injured, for not attending the Week 4 matchup between the Raiders and the Browns.
"Maxx Crosby didn't go to the game on Sunday with a hamstring," Lombardi said. "To me, that bothers me. There's something going on in that locker room."
First, Lombardi was wrong. It was not a hamstring, it was a high ankle sprain. And Crosby's business was his own. The Raiders had no problem with it -- so why should the failed GM? Crosby watched proudly as his Raiders beat the Browns. And then Lombardi fired off.
After the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Crosby gave a response to Lombardi.
"But then I gotta hear these clowns talking online, talking on 'The Pat McAfee Show,'" Crosby said. "Saying something's going on, and they're speaking for me, saying I should be on the sideline when I got a high-ankle sprain. You know what I mean? These clowns sitting on the couch talking about what I should be doing. But the reality is I'm gaining yardage and trying to get right and get back on the field. Everybody knows my intentions, and they try to speak for me, when, s---, if you speak to me and you know what's going on, then we can have a conversation.
"But don't speak on my name when you don't know what the hell is going on. These guys know I'll take a bullet for them, everyone in this locker room, so wehn you got clowns talking, they get their one day of the week to go on the Pat McAfee Show and talk, talking about what we should do and he hadn't even been a general manager, you're a general manager for one year, so it's embarrassing. Don't speak for me. I'm gonna speak for my guys, and that's all I care about. I get bothered by that because I take a lot of heat and I could do it, but don't speak about me when you don't know what's going on and you're speaking for me. Come on bro, you know where I wanna be, you think I wanna be anywhere else? No."
Lombardi would do well to listen to Crosby and take the grudge somewhere else.
