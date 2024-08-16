Raiders DT Matthew Butler Looking to Continue Maturing and Developing
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line is filled with players of various levels of experience in the National Football League.
While the Raiders are expected to have one of the best defensive lines in the league, they will undoubtedly need to get more out of the lesser-known defensive linemen on the roster, like defensive tackle Matthew Butler.
Butler has played in eight games since being drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He said he has grown vastly and matured during his two years in the league. While his desire to be successful was always there, it took him time to learn how to balance life in the league, as is the case for many young players.
“I feel like a lot of times, the maturity and the want to and everything is there for a guy who comes into the league and has an opportunity like this,” Butler said. “Obviously, it's the league. There’s 100 things going on, and you have to learn that balance. You have to balance football with life. It's a true work environment. So, you have to establish relationships and trust with the guys around you.
“You do that by showing up day in and day out and not only being consistent with your play but your demeanor. Your confidence, once you do that, will be unwavering. Like you said, more people will be willing to paly with you and coach you. Obviously, that was my goal. To be well coached by a guy, who I think is one of the best defensive line coaches in the league and play with the best defensive line in the league. I’m glad that I’m taking steps forward.”
The Raiders have an extensive defensive line and will likely have to use most, if not all, of the defensive linemen on the roster at some point this season. Butler, who has improved since he entered the league, aims to continue doing so as he is set to begin his third season.
“It definitely feels good, but at the same time, it’s an ongoing and ever-going -- I don’t want to say struggle -- it's a thriving,” Butler said.
