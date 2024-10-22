Raiders Fans Lose It Over Gardner Minshew's Week 7 Struggles
The Las Vegas Raiders were simply abysmal in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. When quarterback Aidan O'Connell exited early with an injured hand, it was an omen of bad things to come for the Silver and Black. Forget offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's poor play-calling.
Gardner Minshew II came in and stunk it up. He threw three interceptions and was 15 of 34 passing. Fans on took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash Minshew's performance.
"Gardner Minshew does not deserve to be on an NFL roster. Straight a--," one fan said.
"I am now referring to Gardner Minshew as Garbage Minshew," another wrote. "Lose out and draft Shedeur Sanders. Hire Ryan Grubb as OC away from Seahawks. Sign two free agent offensive lineman. Trade a 2nd for DK Metcalf."
In hindsight, the signing of Minshew this offseason can be looked at as a dud. The quarterback's $25 million price tag certainly makes it sting a little bit more. The Raiders wanted to give Minshew a chance. He proved himself right out of the job.
Then O'Connell went down (also wasn't much more inspiring).
The Raiders needed to see what they could get out of Minshew and O'Connell before making any decisions on what to do with the quarterback situation going forward. Now, they can likely look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft.
(Sidenote: drafting Brock Bowers was still worth it, as he might be the biggest steal of the NFL draft considering how he fell to No. 13 and has played like one of the best players at his position league-wide since Day 1).
This upcoming NFL Draft will have plenty of quarterbacks to choose from. Recent mocks are scattered on who the Raiders would potentially take -- draft position is the biggest reason for this.
The two names that have surfaced the most, all things considered, are those of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Both are playing like the two best quarterbacks in the draft right now, and while they have their red flags and question marks, they will likely be the best of the bunch come April.
