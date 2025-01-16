Top 2025 Raiders Restricted Free Agents
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely face large-scale changes this offseason under a new general manager and head coach. Years of subpar results have forced the Raiders' hand, as the addition of Tom Brady to the franchise's ownership group has already begun impacting the team.
Along with general manager and head coaching decisions, the Raiders will soon decide on what players from their roster to keep and which to let go. Las Vegas' roster already has holes in it that must be addressed.
Along with their 17 unrestricted free agents, which include some of their top producers, the Raiders also have five restricted free agents to decide on this offseason. While the decisions on their RFAs will not be as difficult as their UFAs, they are still difficult nonetheless.
According to NFL.com, a restricted free agent is “a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer that can come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation."
The Raiders' five restricted free agents this offseason are defensive lineman Zach Carter, linebacker Luke Masterson, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, quarterback Desmond Ridder and wide receiver DJ Turner.
This should be a reasonably easy list for the new Raiders regime to decide on, regardless of who they bring in. Pola-Mao is worth the Raiders retaining, and the same could be argued for Masterson, depending on price. However, the Raiders could let Carter, Ridder, and Turner leave in free agency without losing any sleep.
Las Vegas will likely try to overhaul as much of its roster as possible this offseason, and rightfully so. Even the talented pieces it currently has do not combine to make a successful team.
The Raiders' front office must decide which players to keep from this season's roster and which to let go and replace with better talent. This could potentially require the Raiders to let go of a few players many may not have thought of.
Which restricted free agents to keep are just one of the many critical decisions the Raiders will have to make this offseason.
