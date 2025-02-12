Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady Hears the Criticisms
Tom Brady's career in the National Football League was unlike any other in the league's history. Years after retiring, the greatest quarterback has begun adding to his illustrious career, but off the field.
Brady recently completed his first season as an analyst for Fox, covering NFL games this season. It was a completely new endeavor for Brady and challenged him differently than his days as a player.
While life in the booth is vastly different than life on the gridiron, similar to football, Brady has heard the critiques and plans to use them to help him improve as an analyst.
"Naturally, you hear different things on social media and such," Brady said. "I have friends that will kind of give me little briefings about how it was. All I am trying to do is deliver for the fans. They are the ones we are trying to serve. I am trying to elevate the game the best way I can, and I tried to do that as a player by doing things the right way. I was just using my body to do it.
"Now I have to articulate through my words to it. I’d just like to continue to try to get better at it, knowing you’re never going to please everybody, and that’s just the way it works. I certainly didn’t do that as a player. In fact, as the years went on, there were more and more detractors in certain ways even though there was a great degree of respect."
Brady has excelled at nearly everything he has done since being in and around the National Football League over the last two decades. However, this was his first season as an analyst, making this endeavor far different from his days on the playing field. After dominating the league for decades, Brady knows there is plenty of room to grow and improve after his rookie season on the air.
"I understand I am a long way away from being a finished product as a broadcaster, but I really enjoy the opportunity," Brady said. "It’s been an awesome journey these last 18 months, and I know I have at least nine years to go and hopefully more."
