REPORT: Raiders Cashing in on Brady's Business Acumen
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has racked up losses since 2011, as the team has struggled to find success for various reasons. Nevertheless, Tom Brady recently joined the Raiders' ownership group, and Davis made it clear he planned on Brady playing a significant role.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated explained how Brady's business endeavors legitimized his efforts to become a minority Raiders owner. Breer noted that Brady's relationship with a widely respected executive benefits him and the Raiders organization.
"Brady also arrived with business partner Tom Wagner, with both guys buying 5% of the team, just before Silver Lake CEO Egon Durban was approved after buying 7.5% of the club—Durban is also on the board of Premier League power Manchester City," Breer said. "Raiders principal owner Mark Davis’s sale of pieces of the franchise are believed to be in preparation for a heavy estate tax bill (his mother, Carol, technically owns the team and is in her mid-90s), and at least make it feasible that he could continue as owner after paying them.
Adding Brady to the ownership group helps the organization in multiple ways, both on and off the field. Brady's knowledge of the game speaks for itself, but his business acumen off the field has become more focused since he retired from the National Football League in early 2023.
Breer noted how Brady's relationship with Durban could impact the Raiders' search for a general manager and head coach this offseason. Breer believes Brady could use his relationship with Durban as a bargaining tool to land the players and coaches needed to turn things around in Las Vegas.
"Having Durban on the team, in turn, gives someone such as Brady a chance to realistically tell prospective coaches, executives, and players that a new day is coming for the Raiders and the shoestring budgets that could sometimes result from a lack of cash on hand are gone," Breer said.
Brady is set to help the Raiders in more ways than one, starting with their search for a general manager and head coach. However, Brady will be more impactful over time, especially if the team's GM and head coaching positions pan out well.
