Raiders OT Following in His Father's Footsteps
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Andrus Peat is new to the organization, but he is quite familiar with the franchise's history.
Peat, who signed with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason, is the son of Todd Peat, a former NFL guard who spent the final three seasons of his six-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Raiders.
"It's definitely a dream-come-true," Andrus said at training camp on Tuesday. "All my siblings and I, we grew up Raiders fans, and just seeing all the photos and all the gear and helmets and stuff of my dad's. So, we all grew up Raiders fans, so it's [a] pretty full-circle moment being here. And he was actually at practice a couple days ago, and he just really enjoyed it, seeing me out here."
Todd Peat played in a total of 48 contests for the Silver and Black, having played in every game during his time with the club. He made nine starts in Los Angeles.
Todd's career with the Raiders followed a three-year stint with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals, who selected him in the 11th round of the 1987 NFL Draft. He made 27 starts in 32 games for the Cardinals, including 15 starts in the 1988 season, just his second in the league.
Andrus had spent the last nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the only other NFL team he had been a part of. Now, he's with a new team for the first time in almost a decade.
"It's definitely an adjustment if you're at one place for nine years," Andrus said. "It's new faces, you got to meet everyone and everything like that. But it's been a pretty smooth adjustment and such a great organization to be a part of."
Andrus is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a longtime starter for the Saints. He made 102 starts in 111 games while in New Orleans. The club selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
As of now, Andrus is backing up Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller on Las Vegas' unofficial depth chart.
