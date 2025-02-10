Raiders Ranked Surprisingly High at Season's End
The Las Vegas Raiders season was anything but successful, as their 4-13 campaign led to change at the general manger and head coaching positions. Las Vegas appears to be tired of their recent losing ways and hope to turn things around soon.
While the Raiders looked like one of the worst team in the league during their 10-game losing streak, they were able to win a few games at the end of the season, albeit against bad teams, to dodge being labled the worst team in the league. Still, the Raiders were unquestionably bad this season and technically near the bottom of the league in terms of rosters.
Las Vegas hired general manager John Spytek to help put together a quality football team. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll to help lead a team that is in a transition period, but is also looking to rebuild their culture, along with their roster.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked every team in the National Football League after the Super Bowl marked the end of the season. Rolfe ranked the Raiders as the 23rd best team in the league. However, Rolfe is likely taking the fact that the Raiders under new leadership into account.
"Pete Carroll brings a much-needed infusion of credibility to a Las Vegas Raiders team that looks like a clear last-place team in a competitive AFC West," Rolfe said. "Although Carroll’s time in Seattle ended on a sour note, he only had a losing record once in his final 12 seasons with the [Seattle] Seahawks."
Rolfe noted that the Raiders will only have limited success because of their quarterback situation. The Raiders have struggled to find a consistent starting quarterback since Derek Carr's departure and this has caused many issues within the Raiders' locker room and front office.
"The Raiders’ ceiling is capped because of the quarterback position," Rolfe said. "Las Vegas ranked 29th in Offense+, with neither Aidan O’Connell nor Gardner Minshew II providing average-level quarterback play. The Raiders turned the ball over at the third-highest rate, ahead of only the [Cleveland] Browns and the [Tennessee] Titans.
"That put the defense in an impossible position. The unit was far from a disaster despite injuries to Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, ranking 21st in Defense+. With the Raiders ranking second with over $95 million in cap space and not having any truly critical free agents, Las Vegas has the opportunity to greatly bolster its roster this offseason.
