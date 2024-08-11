Raiders RB Zamir White Looks Ready for the Upcoming Season
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new feel this upcoming season.
In addition to newly added Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, the Raiders offense could also legitimately enter the season with a new starting quarterback, starting running back, and multiple new offensive linemen. This has led to the Raiders’ offense having many unknowns this offseason. The team’s first preseason game of the year, against the Minnesota Vikings, was the first time most people saw some of the Raiders' new pieces in live action.
The Raiders running back position undoubtedly has the most significant changes of nearly any unit on the team heading into this upcoming season. Zamir White filled in admirably for running back Josh Jacobs over the final four games of last season, becoming the first Raiders running back to rush for 100 yards two times in their first four starts. However, he did so with a much different set of surroundings and expectations than he has this season.
White has waited patiently for an opportunity to prove he has what it takes to be a lead back in the National Football League. White was drafted in the offseason before Jacobs’ contract season. That would also be the same season Jacobs led the league in rushing yards, further delaying White’s chance to showcase his skills.
Still, he waited quietly, learning as much as he could from Jacobs during their time as teammates.
Jacobs’ eventual departure gave White the opportunity he had been waiting on, an opportunity of a lifetime. The Raiders, one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, have a long history of formidable running backs. White finally has the chance to add himself to that list. In the team’s preseason game against the Vikings, White looked leaner and quicker than at any point in his collegiate and professional career.
Although it is only the preseason and not much can be gathered from a meaningless exhibition game, it is nearly impossible to overanalyze a player's physical appearance with the regular season just weeks away. White finished the Raiders' preseason matchup with the Vikings, averaging almost four yards per carry in an abbreviated appearance. He averaged just over four yards per carry last season.
If White can continue that for most or all of this upcoming season, the Raiders may have found their running back of the future.
