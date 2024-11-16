Raiders Star In Search for Another Big Game
The Las Vegas Raiders play the Miami Dolphins in their return to action in Week 11, looking to chase down a victory and end their losing streak. One man looking to contribute to that cause is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers has played in seven games this season for the Raiders, most recently coming off of his best performance. In the loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Meyers recorded 105 receiving yards in eight receptions, averaging 13.1 yards per reception. While the Raiders ended up losing the game, Meyers's efforts can not go under the radar.
Meyers and the Raiders tight end rookie Brock Bowers have combined for 1,010 receiving yards, which is 49.7% of the Raiders team total in receiving yards on the year. While Bowers has seen more action on the field, averaging 64.4 yards per game, Meyers production as of late can only be encouraging to see for the Raiders coaching staff.
While Meyers has played in two fewer games than Bowers, he is averaging 61.4 yards per game. Safe to say that when Meyers and Bowers are on the field, they give their quarterback options of who to throw the pig skin to.
In the recent "Raiders Review", James Jones broke down how efficient Meyers is, and even made a bold claim about the production he saw from Meyers.
"Jakobi is a number one receiver in this league. You press man to man him, he will win every single time," Jones said. "He is one of the best in the league with press coverage. He knows if DB is over the top of me, my eyes come back to the quarterback, and I'll be able to make a play on the ball. A'int too many receivers in our game that can create separation like that."
Jones would also say, "I know our identity EA (Eric Allen). Our identity is to get the ball to #16 (Meyers) and to get the ball to #89 (Bowers)."
While the Dolphins are coming off a big win over the LA Rams, the Raiders are rejuvenated and ready to get back to work out on the football field.
