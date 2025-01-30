REPORT: Raiders Deemed Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl CB
The Las Vegas Raiders primarily need offensive pieces this offseason, but that does not mean their defense is exempt from adding help.
The Raiders definitely need to bring in some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball, particularly at cornerback.
Nate Hobbs could depart Las Vegas via free agency, and even if the Raiders retain him, they could still stand to add another player at the position.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus expects Las Vegas to address the issue in the coming months and has tabbed the Raiders as one of the top landing spots for Minnesota Vikings star Byron Murphy.
"Raiders general manager John Spytek has to attack a secondary rebuild in free agency, and offering the 27-year-old cornerback would be a prudent move to improve the NFL’s lowest-graded coverage unit (30.4)," Cameron wrote.
Murphy is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 81 tackles, six interceptions, a forced fumble and 14 passes defended en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
What's more, the University of Washington product posted a solid 72.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts this past season.
Murphy was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals.
His best season in Arizona came in 2021, when he rattled off 64 tackles, four picks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 14 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Murphy signed with the Vikings in free agency in March 2023.
The Raiders have massive cap room heading into the offseason, so they should be able to sign Murphy, even if he commands a hefty long-term deal (which he probably will).
The Scottsdale, Az. native wouldn't answer all of Las Vegas' problems defensively, as it also needs some help with the pass rush alongside of Maxx Crosby. But, Murphy would fill a pretty significant need for the club.
The free-agent market will be fairly deep at the cornerback position, but Murphy will unquestionably be one of the best ones available.
