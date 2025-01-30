REPORT: Raiders' Nate Hobbs Given Top Free Agent Honor
The Las Vegas Raiders may be approaching one of the most intriguing summers of any team in the National Football League.
The Raiders have many needs that must be addressed and plenty of assets to make it happen.
Tom Brady has already made his impact felt, as the Raiders have hired a new general manager and head coach and are ready to move past the disappointment of this season's 4-13 campaign.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 free agents of the offseason. Although the Raiders went 4-13 this season, multiple players made the list, proving the team has talent at certain positions but needs significant help at others.
Rolfe ranked Hobbs as the 51st-best free agent on the market this offseason. Hobb's ranking also proves his value, as he only played in 11 games this season and is still one of the best available free agents this offseason.
"Nate Hobbs has been the Raiders’ slot cornerback since the former fifth-rounder was a rookie in 2021 (with a brief interlude as a primary outside CB in 2022)," Rolfe said. "However, Hobbs was limited to a career-low 11 games, missing six of the final eight due to an ankle injury. Injuries have been a recurrent issue for Hobbs, who has missed 16 games in the last three seasons.
"Hobbs did have five passes defended — the second-highest total of his career — in just 295 coverage snaps. His only larger total came in 2023 when he had seven in 451 coverage snaps. Hobbs turns 26 in June, and his solid level of play when healthy (including a willingness to stick his nose in run defense) should earn him a similar role to the one he’s occupied with Las Vegas."
In the 2023-24 season, Hobbs proved his value on the field. His value could be seen this season in his absence, as the defense was undoubtedly weaker without him on the field.
While his injury history must be considered, the Raiders would also be wise to do all they can to retain the veteran safety. While they should not overpay for him, they must realize that losing Hobbs would create a significant hole at cornerback.
