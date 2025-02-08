REPORT: Raiders Must Consider Affordable Options
The Las Vegas Raiders have multiple extremely critical decisions to make this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders could enter next season with over five new starters on defense, including potentially losing two starting linebackers.
However, if the new Raiders front office lets linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo leave in free agency, they would be setting the team back at least one season, maybe more, as it is nearly impossible to replace a middle linebacker that ranks in the top-10 or an outside linebacker with the size and speed of Deablo.
Still, the Raiders could be outbid by a team for Spillane and Deablo's services. So, the Silver and Black must be ready for their potential departures. Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus listed what free agents would do well in other locations based on specific criteria moving forward.
"The way things look right now allows us to get creative and imagine best-case scenarios for fantasy purposes," Macri said. "For the purpose of this article, all players will be going to new teams, and, for the most part, salary implications are thrown out the window as we shuffle things around."
Macri listed linebacker Ernest Jones as an addition the Raiders should consider this offseason. Depending on what happens with Spillane and Deablo, this might be something the Raiders have to consider.
"Jones bounced around three different teams in 2024, never truly finding a home," Macri said. "With the Raiders needing to establish a new identity under this regime, bringing in an affordable and established young player like Jones could be a good addition to the defense. Jones’ value didn’t increase in any way in 2024 due to his level of play and his team's willingness to move on from him so easily, which is exactly the type of low-risk/high-reward type of player that the Raiders should bet on this offseason. Jones has the experience to serve as the team’s LB1 and on top of a locked-in spot on the roster."
While Macri may believe Jones would be a solid addition, it must be noted that Spillane and Deablo are unique talents that cannot be easily replaced. Las Vegas has plenty of money to spend this offseason. While the Raiders search for new talent to add to their roster, they must find a way to keep the talented players they already have.
