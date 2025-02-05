REPORT: Raiders to Bypass Need for a QB on Draft Night
The Las Vegas Raiders last two seasons confirmed the roster is not ready to compete, they way it has been constructed. In order for the Raiders to become a consistent playoff-contender, there will have to be a decent amount of changes made to the team's roster.
Las Vegas has already overhauled their front office by hiring John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their head coach. Now, it will be up to their front office to give them the quality of players it takes to be successfull in today's National Football League.
That includes adding a quality quarterback at some point. While many spent most of the season believing the Raiders would only consider using their first-round draft pick on a quarterback, that has become less of a certainty recently.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network released his latest mock draft with multiple rounds worth of picks for each team. He believes the Raiders will not draft a quarterback and will use their first-round draft pick on the defensive side of the ball.
"The Raiders are likely to be aggressive in their pursuit of moving up to secure one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class," Decker said. "However, staying put could allow them to preserve valuable future draft capital while still landing a prospect who some believe to be the best in the draft."
Decker noted the Raiders could look to bolster their defensive line which, when healthy, is potentially one of the best defensive lines in the league.
"The Raiders already feature one of the NFL’s most formidable defensive fronts, led by All-Pro Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins," Decker said. "If the draft unfolds in their favor, they’ll have the opportunity to pair Crosby — one of the league’s premier pass rushers — with true blue-chip talent on the opposite edge.
"Carter is a premier pass rusher who boasts positional flexibility. The 6’3″, 251-pound edge rusher transitioned from inside linebacker to full-time edge rusher for the 2024 season with the Nittany Lions. He is a disruptive player with elite get-off speed who is lethal when he lowers his pad level."
