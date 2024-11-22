REPORT: Why Raiders Loss Adds Urgency to the Rest of Their Season
Although they lost, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like an improved team on the offensive side of the ball for most of the game against the Miami Dolphins. However, the result was the same as most of the Raiders' games this season, as the Dolphins would eventually pull away for a 34-19 win.
The loss marked the Raiders' sixth in a row, an unfortunate fact about what was once a promising season.
The good news is that the loss to Miami essentially ensures they will likely end up with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Few things have gone right for the Raiders this season, but there is still time left for them to turn things around.
Still, while there is time for them to do so, they have given no signs that they will be able to do so. With their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos fast approaching, the Raiders must improve quickly.
Sports Illustrated recently released its power rankings after Week 11's slate of games. The Raiders were ranked 28th in the league, which some may consider generous, considering the team's shortcomings this season.
“With a six-game losing streak, 2-8 is a unique situation, as national reports brew about who Tom Brady is eyeing for a head coach,” our Hondo Carpenter wrote. “The offense looked vastly improved against the Dolphins, but there is no time to lose for the Raiders. A winning streak must start this week with a home game against the surging Broncos.”
The Raiders have been on a downward spiral since losing to the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. Injuries, trade demands, and firings have hijacked their season, but it is far from impossible for them to turn things around.
After looking like a competent offense last Sunday, the Raiders must find a way to do so again. They also must find a way to get the most out of their banged-up defense, which is now missing half of its starters due to injury.
Injuries happen to every team in the league, but few teams have been hit as hard by them as the Raiders have this season.
