Three Raiders Who Have Improved Their Stock this Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason with competition at several roster spots.
So far, they have seen some roster hopefuls have impressive moments and improve their chances of making the team.
Solid preseason performances have certainly helped their cases, and they will need to continue that upward momentum to secure their spots on the 53-man roster.
Will training camp and preseason success be enough for some of these players? That is uncertain, but all they can do is play well and hope the coaches reward them for it.
With that, let’s take a closer look at three Raiders who have improved their stock during the summer months.
Wide receiver DJ Turner - Capped off by a touchdown reception in the Raiders’ first preseason game, Turner has been performing at a high level.
He had two catches for 23 yards in the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Turner faces an uphill battle to make the roster as a depth receiver, but if he continues to stack good days in practice and perform well in the Raiders’ next couple of preseason games, he could give the Raiders no choice but to keep him on the active roster.
After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Turner is looking to become an underdog success story.
Running back Dylan Laube - The Raiders have four running backs capable of taking snaps, and the question becomes whether or not they want to keep all four on the active roster.
Laube could find himself the odd man out if this is the case. However, if he continues to perform well as he has been throughout camp, he could make that decision difficult. Laube has thrived as a unique offensive player and has proven he can be a factor on special teams.
Players with Laube’s versatility do not come around often, and the Raiders could be wise to keep him on the active roster and let him loose on Sundays.
Tight end Cole Fotheringham - Many Raiders have spoken highly of the third tight end, and this may be the year he makes the roster and makes an impact in the league.
Fotheringham has just one catch for six yards in his short career, but with defenses expected to focus so much attention on Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, Fotheringham could sneak into some production.
Raiders’ quarterbacks have taken a liking to Fotheringham, as Gardner Minshew II looked his way in their first preseason game.
Fotheringham’s long wait could pay off this year if he remains a reliable target for the quarterbacks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.