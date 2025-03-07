Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Superstar to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are in obvious need of wide receiver help this offseason, but as you can imagine, it's not always easy to acquire.
The Raiders have a ton of cap room, but unfortunately, the free-agent market is very thin on top-level receiver talent, especially with Tee Higgins being franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, Las Vegas could use some of that available money to swing a trade for an elite wide out, and one just hit the trade market: Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf has requested a trade from the Seahawks, which will result in quite the sweepstakes for the two-time Pro Bowler.
So, could the Raiders get involved? Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team thinks so, as he has named Las Vegas among the teams with the best chance to land Metcalf.
More specifically, Brooke has the Raiders trading a second-round draft pick for the 27-year-old.
"There's a good chance that the Raiders will go for a rookie quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart to run the offense in 2025," Brooke wrote. "Brock Bowers is an awfully nice safety blanket at tight end, but having a deep threat at X that a rookie could throw it up to would make things even easier in a rookie's first NFL season."
Of course, the question is whether or not Metcalf—who has one year remaining on his deal—would welcome a trade to rebuilding ballclub, which Brooke acknowledges.
"Metcalf might not want to be a part of a rebuild, but that could change depending on his relationship with [Pete] Carroll," Brooke added. "Plus, with more than $95 million in cap space this offseason, the Raiders could work on an extension that would make Metcalf one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL for the foreseeable future."
Would a reunion with Carroll really be enough to sway Metcalf though? There are numerous contending teams with the cap space to offer Metcalf a rather lucrative long-term deal, so you would think he would prioritize them over the Raiders.
It's definitely worth a shot for Las Vegas, but there is definitely a significant risk that Metcalf would walk after just one season.
