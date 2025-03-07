Replacements for Raiders if Star Safety Leaves
Tre’von Moehrig has been a solid defensive player for the Las Vegas Raiders throughout his career.
Moehrig hits the open market and will be one of the most coveted safeties during the free agency period. The Raiders would like to bring him back, but Moehrig could also demand a major contract.
The Raiders have the money to bring Moehrig back, and they should, based on how well he has played in the last two seasons. However, anything can happen in this league, especially when money is involved.
If the Raiders cannot retain Moehrig, they should have plenty of options to replace him.
Let’s look at who they could bring in if Moehrig signs elsewhere.
Julian Blackmon - The Indianapolis Colts safety has been a productive player during his time in the league.
Blackmon has totaled 300 tackles, 13 for loss, three quarterback hits, 21 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one and a half sacks, and 10 interceptions. While he has never been a Pro Bowl-level player, he has been very good in the last two seasons.
Blackmon is still just 27 years old, so he has plenty of good football in him. The Raiders could give him a modest deal and may not lose a beat if Moehrig walks.
Jeremy Chinn - The versatile defender enjoyed a career season for the Washington Commanders.
Chinn has been a tackling machine throughout his career, posting 441 tackles, 19 for loss, 15 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, 22 passes defended, six sacks, and three interceptions. It is surprising a player of his caliber is hitting the free-agent market.
Chinn is also only 27, and if the Raiders sign him, he could be a long-term piece of their defense.
Jordan Fuller - An under-the-radar but quality player, Fuller would be a good addition for the Silver and Black.
Fuller has totaled 333 tackles, two for loss, 18 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. He was a key piece for the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2021.
Fuller is, of course, also 27 years old. He dealt with a hamstring injury for much of the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers, but if he can stay healthy, he would be a plus player for the Raiders’ defense.
