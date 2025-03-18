Will The Raiders Add Familiar Pete Carroll WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders offseason has quietly been one of the more impressive in the National Football League. Not only has the franchise been able to bring in talent to replace pieces that were lost, but they also made a great improvement to the leadership, especially in the front office.
The signing of head coach Pete Carroll exemplified that the Raiders are trying to turn the franchise around as quick as possible. While the team does hold a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, in a recent prediction, the Raiders would go out and grab another familiar face for Carroll's offense.
As it stands right now, the Raiders have tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to lead the offense, given what the duo was able to accomplish in 2024. Those two Raiders both hauled in 1,000 receiving yards or more, but adding a veteran to the offense wouldn't hurt the rebuilding process.
In a recent prediction made by USA Today: For The Win's Cory Woodroof, the Raiders would pursue veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. After being released by the franchise, Lockett could join the Raiders to be with his former quarterback in Geno Smith. Below is what Woodroof had to say to back up his claim.
"Lockett can rejoin coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith in Las Vegas, as both know how dangerous Lockett can be, even at this point in his career," Woodroof wrote.
Throughout his decade long career, Lockett has been a consistent player to pencil into the game for the Seahawks. Since debuting in 2015, Lockett has recorded 8,594 receiving yards in 661 receptions, while also hauling in 61 touchdowns.
While Lockett has seen his level of play decrease since the last time he was able to record 1,000+ receiving yards, he could still be a valuable option for the Raiders to pick up. In 17 games last season, Lockett recorded 600 receiving yards in 49 receptions.
Lockett would be going into his 33 year old season, giving the young Raiders offense a chance to learn from an experienced player such as Lockett. The potential signing would also aid Smith in becoming more comfortable in the Las Vegas offense.
